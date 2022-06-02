A search is ongoing for one of the two prisoners who escaped from the Department of Corrections Mangilao facility early Thursday morning.

Authorities are looking for Joluo Soiken, 26, also known as Gi Soukn, who escaped from the DOC isolation facility around 6 a.m.

A second prisoner identified as TK Umulap, 34, escaped around the same time but was captured by officers around 6:49 a.m. near Dairy Mart in Mangilao, according to DOC spokesperson Maj. Antone Aguon.

Anyone with information is asked to call DOC at 671-734-3981 or Guam Police at 671-475-8615/6.

Soiken was arrested last month after police officers, who were investigating a tip of illegal drug activity in Tumon, found three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine on him during a traffic stop, Post files state.

Prison records state Umulap was also arrested in May on charges of criminal mischief and active warrants for burglary to a motor vehicle and aggravated assault cases reported last year.

3rd escape

This is the third escape involving prisoners who were being held in one of DOC’s isolation faculties.

In April, KD Arason, 22, escaped after a corrections officer allegedly violated security protocols.

Prison officials said they are taking further steps toward disciplinary action against the unidentified officer based on the facts gathered.

In November 2021, prisoner Anthony Luis Parteko Camacho, 27, escaped from a isolation unit and was on the run for nearly 12 hours, allegedly committing other crimes before being captured.

His escaped resulted in the firing of corrections officers Jeremy C. Flores and Makino James.

Both allegedly failed to perform the required verification head count.

Flores allegedly admitted he was on his phone watching TikTok for a half-hour and then on Instagram during his shift.