Matthew San Agustin Manibusan faces murder charges as a first-degree felony.

Manibsuan was arrested for suspicion in the shooting death of Joshua Meno.

According to a magistrates complaint filed with the Superior Court of Guam on Saturday, April 17, the 36-year-old Manibusan allegedly said he shot Meno in defense.

Police found Meno’s lifeless body on April 15 after responding to a call received at about 2:13 p.m. reporting a deceased individual at Swamp Road.

Officers saw a blood trail from Meno’s lifeless body that led towards a residence off the roadway, which was inhabited by Manibusan, his girlfriend, and three of his cousins, documents state. A friend of theirs was also present.

The investigation yielded information that earlier that evening, victim Meno had stopped to have a cigarette and dinner with the inhabitants of the home.

Accounts from witnesses revealed Meno became embroiled in an argument with one of Manibusan’s cousins, injuring him on the neck with his machete. The man ran into the home and alerted Manibusan, who walked out of his house with a pistol and shot Meno, documents state.

The home was surrounded by junk vehicles and Meno had reportedly been surrounded by junk cars, documents state. The only accessible route of retreat or escape for Meno was to either go towards Manibusan’s cousins, two of whom are brothers of the one who was hurt with the machete, or towards Manibusan.

After Meno was shot, he ran out to the roadway and he followed Meno. One of Manibusan’s cousins followed but lost sight of him after a few moments, documents state.

Officers noted a wound on Meno’s lower right rib area consistent with a gunshot wound.

Manibusan allegedly admitted he shot Meno, but said Meno had been threatening his cousins while brandishing a machete, and that he was afraid Meno would hurt him or his girlfriend so he shot Meno first.

The defendant also provided specific instructions to the officers to locate the pistol, which was recovered within a hidden compartment inside a school bus situated immediately beside the home. Manibusan did not possess a valid firearms ID and is currently on parole, documents state.