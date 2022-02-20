A man accused in the April 2021 shooting death of Joshua Meno is scheduled to admit to certain allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Defendant Matthew San Agustin Manibusan, 26, was set to enter a guilty plea before Judge Vernon Perez on Friday morning.

His change of plea hearing has been delayed to Feb. 24, as the judge is currently presiding in a separate murder trial.

In January, prosecutors told the court they were unable to agree on a plea deal with the defendant and the court set the case for trial to begin this month.

However, that has changed.

Details of Manibusan’s plea agreement have not been made public.

The defense had argued that Manibusan acted in self-defense after Meno wounded one person on the neck with a machete during the April 15, 2021 incident.

He was charged with manslaughter with the special allegation of use of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm without a firearm identification card.