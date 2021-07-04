A flight bound for Manila on Friday night returned not long after takeoff from the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport.

Airport and United Airline officials said no emergency was necessary.

Airport Authority spokesperson Rolenda Fa'asumalie said the flight departed Guam at 6:55 p.m. About 30 minutes after takeoff, the crew called the Federal Aviation Administration's Agana Tower to inform them of a “non-emergency” air return.

The flight landed without incident, Fa'asumalie stated.

“Our team at the A. B. Won Pat International Airport, Guam provided assistance to customers of United flight 183 (Guam-Manila) on July 2, which was air-returned after departure due to a mechanical issue," according to a statement from United Airlines. "An emergency was not declared when the flight safely returned to the airport. The flight departed Guam at 10:06 p.m. and arrived in Manila at 11:51 p.m. local time. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience caused. The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority.”