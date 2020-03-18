Manila gives international travelers 72 hours to leave

The Philippine government on Tuesday gave passengers headed for international destinations 72 hours to leave the country before Metro Manila's airport terminals shut down for international travel as a measure against the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

This expanded travel ban followed the Philippines' ban on travel between Metro Manila and domestic destinations.

Philippine Airlines has canceled domestic flights effective March 17.

PAL will continue operating international flights up to 11:59 p.m. March 19. This means Guam-bound passengers from Manila have less than two days to depart for Guam after today. Passengers who are in Metro Manila are urged not to proceed to the airport if they don't have confirmed-departure flights, the Manila International Airport Authority stated on its Facebook page.

The Philippines' ban on international flights will continue through April 12.

"We are presently coordinating with government authorities on the relevant implementing details," Philippine Airlines stated.

PAL and United Airlines provide direct service between Guam and the Philippines.

Guam travelers subject to quarantine in CNMI

In the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Gov. Ralph Torres issued an executive order declaring a state of public emergency that, among other things, orders a self-quarantine for people arriving from Guam or the U.S. mainland.

"All persons who are traveling into the CNMI, who originate from a country with an identified COVID-19 outbreak, inclusive of Guam, Hawaii and the continental United States, must exercise self-quarantine for 14 consecutive days," Torres said, in part.