The flow of travelers and air-flown goods between Manila and Guam is on hold following the Philippine government's suspension of arrivals from Guam.

In a travel advisory issued on Sept. 10, the Philippine government listed Guam, Azerbaijan, Guadaloupe, Israel, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Saint Lucia and Switzerland among countries and points of origin on the country's latest “red list.”

“All arriving passengers coming from or who have been to the above red list countries within the last 14 days shall not be allowed entry,” according to the travel advisory.

The travel ban went into effect on Sept. 12.

Passengers arriving before Sept. 12 from the red-listed countries are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine in a Philippine government-designated hotel and the cost will be shouldered by the travelers. The travelers are also required to pay for COVID-19 testing on the seventh day of arrival.

The travel advisory on Guam followed the recent travel alert from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention telling travelers the island is a very high-risk area for COVID-19 infections.

Last week, Guam had COVID-19 infections at a rate of more than 100 to 300 in a day over a number of days. Guam COVID-19 deaths also spiked, with more than a dozen deaths linked to COVID-19 in just the past week alone.

The travel ban has prompted Philippine Airlines to suspend flights between Manila and Guam.

PAL's flight from Manila to Guam did not take on Sept.12 and the flight for Sept.16 is also canceled due to the travel ban, according to the airline.

The airline also suspended Guam to Manila flights on Sept. 13 and Sept. 17.

The Philippine advisory says the ban would remain in effect through Sept. 18.

