The man whose body was found near the Guam Raceway Park earlier this week was identified as Jason Quintanilla Susuico, and his death was classified as a homicide.

On Tuesday morning, a pair of hunters were along the jungle line near the Guam Raceway Park when they discovered a lifeless body, then contacted a conservation officer with the Guam Department of Agriculture, who then contacted the Guam Police Department, GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella said in a press release.

Patrol officers responded and confirmed the remains to be human. GPD's Criminal Investigation Section then assumed control of the case.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"The investigation revealed that the body of a badly decomposed male was found to have been discovered on (Chamorro Land Trust Commission) property in the area by the Guam Raceway Park," Savella said in the release issued Friday morning.

A check of the body involved finding an identification card, which tentatively identified the decedent as Susuico.

On Thursday, Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jeffrey Nine conducted an autopsy and concluded "the cause of death to be blunt force trauma and the manner of death to be homicide," GPD reported in the release.

Retired Guardsman

Members of law enforcement knew Susuico, but a comparison field identification could not be conducted due to the advanced stage of decomposition, Savella said. Officers were able to use a tattoo on the remains, however, to help identify Susuico. The tattoo matched a prior photo on file of Susuico, she added.

According to prison records, Susuico's tattoos included a sleeve on his left arm with latte stones, waves and tribal design and a cross on the middle of his back. Susuico was confined to the Department of Corrections twice in October 2019.

His detention stemmed from charges filed related to alleged criminal sexual conduct. The cases, however, were dismissed without prejudice in the Superior Court of Guam, Post files state.

Susuico was a retiree from the Guam National Guard, who turned 50 on Jan. 23.

Guard spokesman Mark Scott issued a statement on behalf of the military branch.

"We offer our prayers for strength and support to the family and friends of Jason Susuico during this difficult time," Scott said.