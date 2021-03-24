A man who was convicted of manslaughter in connection with the 2013 killing of Anthony Giralao is back in prison, after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman known to him via text message and was caught by Guam police officers with a gun.

Carl Florence Eucogco Gargarita, 32, was charged with terrorizing as a third-degree felony and possession of a firearm without a valid firearms identification card as a third-degree felony.

Officers with the Southern Precinct Command responded to the complaint Monday in Talofofo.

Investigators learned the pair got into an argument while at the victim’s home.

The victim left for work only to find the suspect parked in the parking lot of her office, according to GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

“While at her work, she received threatening text messages from Gargarita, which prompted her to call the police out of fear for her safety. As police arrived, they were informed by the victim that Gargarita was armed with a gun,” said Tapao.

According to court documents filed in the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday, the suspect threatened to strangle and kill the victim, and burn down her office.

The victim was distraught and crying as she reported the allegations to police, and told officers she was in fear for her life because the suspect had a firearm, documents state.

Officers were able to catch the suspect and during a search of his vehicle found a handgun, a pistol/magazine holster with one single stack magazine loaded with seven unexpended full metal jacket rounds, and a black pouch with a magazine loaded with five unexpended rounds and two loose unexpended rounds, court documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted he did not have a firearms ID card and that the gun belonged to a friend who left it with him three weeks earlier.

He also told officers he made the statements to the victim because he was frustrated and wanted to get back with her.

Manslaughter conviction

In June 2016, Gargarita was sentenced to six years in prison with three years suspended and credit for time served, after he pleaded guilty in local court to a separate manslaughter case, according to Post files.

He was released from the Department of Corrections on Nov. 16, 2016.

Gargarita was initially convicted of manslaughter by a jury and sentenced to 15 years in prison in August 2014. The conviction was reversed and a new trial ordered by the Supreme Court of Guam in September 2015. The high court judges ruled that the jury had not been properly instructed about self-defense as a legal defense.

Gargarita’s crime involved a love triangle gone wrong, Post files state.

On June 15, 2013, Gargarita and the victim's wife had planned to drink together when the pair began to argue, and the woman called her husband to pick her up.

When Giralao showed up, the two men got into a fight in the parking lot of a Tumon night club.

Gargarita climbed on top of Giralao, who was lying face-down, and choked him by wrapping an arm around his neck. Reports state Giralao lost consciousness and could not be resuscitated.