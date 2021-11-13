Matthew San Agustin Manibusan was sent back to the Department of Corrections after he admitted that he violated conditions of his house arrest while under electronic monitoring, and used methamphetamine.

Manibusan, 26, is charged with manslaughter in the April shooting death of Joshua Meno.

He appeared before Judge Vernon Perez on Friday where he admitted to the violation filed by Adult Probation Services.

The court ordered that he be remanded to custody.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Jury selection is scheduled for Feb. 9, 2022.

Manibusan has since pleaded not guilty to manslaughter with the special allegation of use of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm without a firearm identification card.

The defense has argued that Manibusan acted in self-defense after Meno had cut one person on the neck with a machete during the April 15 incident.