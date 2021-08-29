A man facing criminal charges in connection with the April shooting death of Joshua Meno was released from prison to a third-party custodian and placed on electronic monitoring.

Matthew Manibusan, who has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter with the special allegation of use of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card, was released earlier this week on a $100,000 bond by Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez.

He was also ordered to remain under house arrest, and at least one of his designated third-party custodians must always be awake with him.

The court ordered that Manibusan have no contact with any witnesses connected with the case.

He is scheduled to appear back in court next month.

According to Post files, defense attorney Jay Arriola previously pointed out that Manibusan acted in self-defense after Meno had cut one person on the neck with a machete. He also argued that this was not the only incident in which Meno displayed violent behavior, adding that Meno had stabbed another person in a separate incident in the Swamp Road area.