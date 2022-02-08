A man who was accused of beating, stabbing, kidnapping, and setting another man known to him on fire is not mentally competent to stand trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Manuel Junior Cabrera Tedtaotao, 39, appeared before Judge Maria Cenzon on Tuesday.

It was said in court that the evaluation was completed ruling that the defendant is incompetent.

Defense attorney William Pole said he needs to discuss the results of the evaluation with Tedtaotao.

Tedtaotao is hoping to receive services from Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness while he is being held in the Department of Corrections.

“I’ve been struggling to get services from Guam Behavioral for a while now,” Tedtaotao said.

“I can order that they perform the intake and assessment,” Cenzon said.

The victim, John Pinaula, died a week after the indictment was handed down against Tedtaotao, which charged him with attempted murder and kidnapping.

Pole said he has not yet received the autopsy report.

Prosecutors previously told the court that they were reviewing the report to potentially bring murder charges against the defendant.

Complaint

According to court documents, Pinaula and Tedtaotao met Aug. 20, 2021 to trade a set of darts for a car battery. The pair played darts at a Dededo house before the suspect asked the victim for a ride to Swamp Road.

Tedtaotao is accused of rummaging through the items in Pinaula's car after he accused Pinaula of stealing from him, court documents state.

Tedtaotao allegedly punched Pinaula, causing him to fall to the ground before he picked him up and continued punching him.

Police learned from Pinaula that his hands and feet were bound and he was wrapped in a tarp before being forced into the trunk of his own car, documents state.

Tedtaotao later allegedly pulled Pinaula out of the trunk and set him on fire.

Pinaula was able to free himself and run into the jungle where he rolled on the ground to put out the flames.

Police confirmed Pinaula died from his injuries on Oct. 27, 2021.