Many businesses will 'simply close shop and walk away'

As the COVID-19 economic downturn adds more pressure to financially struggling businesses and consumers, many of them will not likely see the need to seek the federal bankruptcy court's protection even if they can no longer pay their creditors, according to a local attorney.

Gary Gumataotao, a bankruptcy attorney and member of the Guam Bar Association, said he has not seen an increase in consultations for possible bankruptcy filings due to financial hardships resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has forced many small and large businesses to shut down, killing their income stream for more than two months now, The Guam Daily Post has reported. Some island businesses are not expected to reopen after having been forced to close in this economic crisis.

"One would expect the (business bankruptcy) petitions to increase due to this pandemic, but many owners will simply close shop and walk away," Gumataotao said.

Businesses with no assets may not bother to spend money on filing a petition in the federal bankruptcy court for protection from creditors, he said. The same would apply for consumers who have become insolvent – unable to pay their debts – and have no employment, he added.

Gumataotao also doubts the release of federal funds to help provide economic relief for consumers will stop those who are inundated with bills and debts from going into bankruptcy.

Federal funds to help businesses weather the COVID-19 economic storm should delay any bankruptcies to the extent business may eventually rebound, he said.

Many businesses applying for the federal Paycheck Protection Program loan, Gumataotao added, might not qualify because they are closed and cannot meet the requirement of keeping their workers employed if they do accept the loan money.

"The cash injection at this point will not affect the ultimate outcome," he said. "This is why many entities are refraining from participation in these programs."

As of March 12, there have been a total of 19 bankruptcy filings in the District Court of Guam. Thirteen have filed under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and six have filed under Chapter 13.

Those who have sought protection from creditors under Chapter 7 can walk out of their debts, but some of their assets, if any, will be sold to try to pay their secured creditors.

Those who have petitioned the court for a Chapter 13 bankruptcy have the opportunity to repay their debts through a payment plan over a three- to five-year period, which requires court approval.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy is available to individuals, corporations and partnerships, and it's usually a choice for large businesses to restructure their debt payments and stretch them over time while continuing to do business.

According to statics provided by the District Court of Guam, there were a total of 160 Guam bankruptcy filings in 2019.

Of the total, 131 filed under Chapter 7, one under Chapter 11 and 28 under Chapter 13.

The number of bankruptcy filings under Chapter 7 has been increasing over the last three years, from 93 in 2017; 127 in 2018; and 131 in 2019, the court's data show.