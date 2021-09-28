The owner of the Mangilao property where Marbo Cave is located is seeking to dismiss its lawsuit against the contractor and owner of the nearby solar power project, which was initially filed over the discharge of rainwater runoff in the area.

World Meridian Sasayan LLC sued project owner Korea Electric Power Company and contractor Samsung E&C America Inc. in mid-August following reports that the Guam Environmental Protection Agency issued a notice of violation to Samsung after an investigation into stormwater runoff that impacted nearby residences and muddied the freshwater pools of the historic Marbo Cave.

Guam EPA officials confirmed that approved erosion and sediment controls at the solar farm were not fully installed. Other measures were in the process of being installed but construction was already well underway.

World Meridian owns property east of and adjacent to the KEPCO property, including where Marbo Cave sits. The lawsuit was first filed in the Superior Court of Guam but moved to the District Court of Guam, where, on Sept. 22, WMS filed a notice of voluntary dismissal.

Michael Philips, the attorney for World Meridian, could not provide details but said an agreement was reached and his client "is pleased with the results worked out among the parties."

But as one lawsuit comes to an end, another appears to be just getting started.

The Office of the Attorney General also filed suit against KEPCO and Samsung E&C America, alleging that the defendants failed to follow soil and sediment erosion control laws, subsequently causing damage to the cave, its freshwater pools, and an underground drinking water source for the island.

This suit is in the Superior Court and the defendants have until today to file a response.

Revisiting penalty cap

Meanwhile, lawmakers are trying to address gaps in regulations that emerged as a result of the solar farm controversy. Despite proposing a fine of $10,000 per violation per day over 368 days, which would have amounted to more than $18.4 million against the contractor, Guam EPA was limited by regulations to a maximum of $125,000.

Last week, lawmakers debated a measure that would remove caps on fines for civil penalties for Guam soil erosion and sediment violations, Bill 165-36. The bill was placed into third reading following the discussion, which means it is closer to a vote.

Sen. Clynton Ridgell said the solar farm "environmental disaster" demonstrates a "prime example" of why the bill is necessary.

"Currently, with the cap on the amount that Guam EPA can fine these companies, the amount that they were able to fine this company for this damage, is not even a slap on the wrist," Ridgell said.

Concern for 'the little guy'

Sen. Mary Torres expressed some caution "from the point of view of the little guy," noting that the regulations would apply to everyone.

"Certainly a $10,000 per day per violation penalty is huge ... And so I want to just caution us that while we're fixated on what we perceive as an atrocity against a natural asset on Guam - Marbo Cave - the effect of legislation when it removes caps ... that effect is everybody," Torres said. "And so while we want to penalize and get what we feel is a just due for a violation that is so egregious to our water system on Guam, while that's not disputable, where we have to be mindful of is where you become a breaker of all things."

Speaker Therese Terlaje, a co-sponsor of the bill, said the legislation does not negate enforcement responsibilities among Guam agencies and is not intended to resolve the Marbo Cave incident, or the resulting litigation.

"It fixes this one regulation so that going forward (Guam EPA) has one additional tool in its tool belt," Terlaje said. "This bill does not mandate that the same penalty is going to be placed on the single resident of Guam ... the administrator of (Guam) EPA is going to continue to have ... discretion of the fine amount."

The Guam Contractors License Board, under its regulations, determined a much larger fine against Samsung E&C America - about $25.5 million. However, the board meeting held in early September was not live broadcasted by the agency, as required by new laws that went into effect mid-July.

The CLB is also one of the agencies named by Lee Webber, president of the Vigilance Committee, as having violated the expanded Open Government Law and held meetings between Aug. 10 and Sept. 13.

CLB Executive Director Cecil "Buddy" Orsini said the board's legal counsel is reviewing the board decision, and at the same time, the agency is tracking what it will have going through the first quarter of fiscal 2022. They are working with the Office of Technology but the CLB did see a budget cut in fiscal 2022, going from about $725,00 to about $711,000.