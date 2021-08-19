World Meridian Sasajyan LLC, which owns property in Mangilao that includes Marbo Cave, has filed suit against the contractor and owner of the nearby solar power project over the reported discharge of runoff in the area.

The solar project contractor is Samsung E&C America Inc. The owner is a subsidiary of the Korea Electric Power Corp., South Korea's largest electric company, which entered into an agreement with the Guam Power Authority to sell solar energy to the local utility.

WMS is seeking the recovery of costs incurred or to be incurred in connection with the deposit of sediment and other contamination on the property, as well as several damages, including punitive damages against the defendants. The property owner is also seeking to prevent the defendants from contaminating the site and to hold them accountable for the cleanup of the property.

This is the second known lawsuit against Samsung E&C America and KEPCO. The first was filed by the Office of the Attorney General, which alleges that the defendants failed to follow soil and sediment erosion control laws, subsequently causing damage to the cave, its freshwater pools, and an underground drinking water source for the island.

Both lawsuits followed the notice of violation issued by Guam Environmental Protection Agency against Samsung E&C America. Guam EPA officials confirmed that approved erosion and sediment controls at the solar farm were not fully installed. Other measures were in the process of being installed but construction already is well underway.

Prior to the Guam EPA investigation, videos and photographs circulated on social media showing private residences impacted by stormwater runoff and the freshwater pools of Marbo Cave, a popular tourist and hiking destination, muddied by sediment and debris.

The WMS lawsuit states that the company owns property east of and adjacent to the KEPCO property. Marbo Cave is located on WMS property. WMS alleges that Samsung E&C America and KEPCO knew the solar project is located in a watershed area and that the Department of Public Works and Guam EPA approved permits for the project's construction with certain conditions. That meant submission and approval of an erosion and sediment control plan, which the defendants failed to fully implement, according to the suit.

"The apparent purpose of the manner in which defendants conducted their operations causing damage and trespass onto plaintiff's property was intentional to avoid time, cost and expense of properly and legally managing such earth moving operations in compliance with the law and terms of its permit(s)," the lawsuit stated.

The suit also lists unknown defendants, which it identifies as Does 1 through 10. WMS believes that these unknown entities are generators of waste deposited onto its property and that they are engaged in the earthmoving operations which caused runoff and discharge of contaminants onto the property.

WMS is demanding a jury trial and stated that it had sustained property damages in amounts to be determined at trial.