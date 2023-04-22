Mariana Islands leaders hold ceremony to mark 'commitment to the rule of law'

The first week of May has been proclaimed Law Week throughout the Mariana Islands.

On Friday, the Judiciary of Guam held a proclamation signing ceremony with guests and dignitaries in attendance to declare May 1-5 Law Week in celebration of this year's theme: "Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility, and Collaboration."

The signing was unique this year. After Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio signed the proclamation on the third floor of the Guam Judicial Center in Hagåtña, courts and leaders throughout the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands held a joint proclamation signing over Zoom.

The courts included Guma' Hustisia and the U.S. District Court in Saipan, as well as the Kotten Tinian and Rota Centron Hustisia, where CNMI judges, governor and mayors read aloud their proclamations.

"It's an honor to be here to commemorate this important event for our region," said Guam Gov. Leon Guerrero. "Sixty-five years ago, President Dwight D. Eisenhower proclaimed the first Law Day as a day of national dedication to the principles and government under law."

CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios continued with his remarks before signing the commonwealth's proclamation.

"In 1961, Congress expanded Law Day to a weeklong celebration, highlighting the importance of our justice system and the rule of law. Throughout our nation's history, we have faced divisions in society aggravated by incivility in public discourse and insufficient understanding of the constitutional process and civic engagement," said Palacios.

"However, we must remember that even the American founders overcame deep divisions to craft our charter of government. As President (Abraham) Lincoln proclaimed: 'We are not enemies, but friends,'" Palacios added, before Tinian and Rota leaders signed the proclamation and discussed the events they have planned for the coming weeks.

Supreme Court of Guam Chief Justice Robert Torres announced the events for Guam, which include a forum on civility and leadership on May 10, the presentation of the 2023 Hustisia Award on May 11, and a 5K run on May 13.

"We hope those in the audience, those watching on our YouTube channel, can join us in expressing our region's commitment to the rule of law," Torres said.