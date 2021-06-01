The Marianas have been spared from potentially stormy weather that was expected to hit this week.

“We are in the clear as far as an organized system developing in our region. So, we are not looking at a tropical depression or tropical storm, and that is the good news,” said Landon Aydlett, warning coordination meteorologist at the Guam Forecast Office of the National Weather Service.

By Tuesday morning, the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense reported that as weather officials continued to monitor the tropical system, Invest 90W, there is no clear evidence of a well-defined circulation.

“It struggled to get its act together and has since lost its better characteristics, that low-level circulation. It’s still churning a lot of showers and thunderstorms down south of us,” he said. “That’s all going to push west-northwest but keep well to our south. It’s a better scenario than some of the possibilities we were concerned about several days ago.”

He said Guam can experience spots of showers throughout the week with most clearing after Tuesday morning.

No major flooding is expected.

However, Aydlett said the island can expect more rain during the summer months.

“We are in that transition period the dry season which has been the first half of the year and the wet season that remains. We are in that transition period where we see these systems spin up from time to time. It’s been abundantly wet across Micronesia,” he said. “It’s going to be a battle between the dry season that wants to maintain its dominance and the wet season ... We are going to have periods of dry, but it’s going to be punctuated with wetter systems that come from time to time.”

Aydlett also reminds the community that June is Typhoon Preparedness Month.

The governor will host a virtual proclamation signing at 10:30 a.m. today.

Homeland security officials state that although Guam continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to also prepare for one of Guam’s most prevalent natural hazards - typhoon season.

Throughout the month of June, GHS/OCD will promote information through social media about typhoon preparedness.

Each week in June will have separate themes and focus:

Week 1, June 1 to 6:

• Determine Your Risk

• Pet and Family preparedness.

Week 2, June 7 to 13:

• Help Your Neighbor

• Vulnerable Population Preparedness

Week 3, June 14 to 20:

• Get An Insurance Checkup

• Strengthen Your Home

Week 4, June 21 to 27:

• Complete a Written Plan

• Develop an Evacuation Plan

• Assemble Disaster Supplies

• Shelter Safety

Week 5, June 28 to 30:

• Lightning Preparedness Week

• Power Outage Safety

• Food and Water Safety