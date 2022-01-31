The Mariana Islands' nonvoting delegates to the U.S. House of Representatives are proposing that native-owned businesses and nonprofit organizations in the archipelago receive special consideration in federal procurement.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Del. Gregorio Sablan have introduced a bill that makes "Native CHamoru Organizations" and "Native Northern Marianas Organizations" eligible for a number of business programs that support economically disadvantaged groups.

The new legislation from the delegates of Guam and the CNMI was detailed in a policy briefing San Nicolas held with lawmakers – the sixth he's been able to schedule so far.

"These things can go both ways as far as how people feel about them. But we are very sensitive to the fact that this is intended to create native remedy for our people, and we're trying to do it in the context of making it federally applicable," San Nicolas said. "We're trying to do it as sensitively as possible to this being local first. So it's one of those issues where it will definitely open up federal opportunities – whether it's in contract scoring or additional funding rounds that we're able to point to and secure."

The bill, H.R. 6504, would include the islands' companies in benefits managed by the Small Business Administration, which helps set aside at least 5% of all federal contracts to locally owned, disadvantaged businesses each year, according to information provided by San Nicolas' office.

Receiving set-aside or sole source contracts, loan assistance and free training are also tied to this SBA eligibility. Businesses owned by Native Hawaiians and Native Alaskans already participate in these programs, with some establishing operations locally to execute Guam-based contracts.

The federal legislation could help with similar, local legislative efforts to help businesses owned by women, veterans and individuals with disabilities, according to Sen. Amanda Shelton.

"To see something like this for our indigenous people to be able to do business (with) the United States, to get these federal contracts, is quite exciting. We see folks from Alaska and Native Hawaiians doing business on Guam and garnering these federal contracts. And we know that we have the potential – our people have the potential as well to do this and carry out this work," Shelton said.

CHamoru registry

The bill additionally amends the Organic Act of Guam to create a CHamoru registry program, a database that will "serve as a genealogy bank to verify Native CHamoru ancestry requirements," the measure states.

Guam's governor will maintain the database, and those who wish to be included must provide a copy of their birth certificate, along with birth certificates that "demonstrate one or more of the individual's ancestors resided on Guam before August 1, 1950."

The language use would "codify" an already locally established benchmark for ancestry in the federal government, San Nicolas told senators.

By doing so, the local government has a path to legitimately grant local or federal benefits to those who can trace back their ancestry to Guam prior to the signing of the Organic Act. This can potentially be applied to things like a vote on political status, San Nicolas said.

"If it's codified Organically, which is what the legislation would do, and if the local government wanted to point to that same listing in order to identify that group for any kind of particular measures to address that group – then, absolutely it would be legal and conforming to structure local legislation identifying the group that's been federally codified and mandated Organically," he said.

The bill calls for Guam's public auditor to conduct regular compliance checks of the registry, and gives the Superior Court of Guam jurisdiction to handle legal questions or challenges to the registry.