Marianas Esports League holds competition

A weekend-long tournament for gamers wraps up today, the first from the newly-established Marianas Esports League, or MESL.

The league aims to exhibit the gaming skills of Guam to a global audience and provide an opportunity for local residents to pursue a professional career in esports. The first islandwide event was held at a familiar spot for video game enthusiasts: the former location of GameStop at the Micronesia Mall.

According to MESL league commissioner Gary Encarnacion, the venue will serve as their esports arena, equipped with top-of-the-line computers and internet connection installed by Docomo Pacific.

“We are putting an event out where the best of the best of our games that we're presenting will be doing their final matches,” said Encarnacion.

“Today we're going to give them that chance to perform at a level of what is seen on YouTube, TV, and where they're able to kind of witness the atmosphere of being in an esports arena,” he said Friday.

The tournament will focus on three games: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Valorant and Dota 2. Those playing Mobile Legends will have six teams total, whereas Valorant and Dota will consist of two teams of five each.

The purpose of the project is not solely focused on promoting competitive gaming, it also aims to provide support to the industry.

Encarnacion said the league is making efforts to boost the gaming and esports tourism sector on the island.

“We are here for not just esports, we're here for the growth of the community,” he added.

Players will also compete for monetary prizes and trophies. The winning teams will get a $1,000 cash award, according to Encarnacion.

The event is supported by Docomo Pacific, Puff Supply, University of Guam Triton Esports, Jamz Media, Burger King, Pepper Lunch, Grab N’ Grub, Ben N’ Yan's, Great National Insurance, the Micronesia Mall, Radical PC, Sony Hisense, and Beer-Jitsu.

Those interested in streaming the competition or learning more about the league can visit https://mesleague.com.