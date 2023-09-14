The community is invited to witness a showcase of skill, technique, and sportsmanship at Guam's first Marianas Open International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championship presented by Marianas Open on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the University of Guam Calvo Fieldhouse from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m., organizers announced in a press release.

A total of over $13,000 in prize money will be up for grabs at this competition, gathering talented athletes from around the world.

"Our vision for the Marianas Open is not only to bring together exceptional athletes but to forge connections across cultures through the art of Jiu-Jitsu," said Steve Shimizu, the organizer for the event. "With competitors hailing from Guam, Brazil, China, Korea, Japan, and the Philippines, this tournament represents a true celebration of diversity and talent."

Additionally, cash prizes and awards will be presented to the winners. According to the organization’s website, competitions will be held in various weight classes. From beginner level to Master's three, the competition will feature a variety of weight divisions and experience levels that will ensure fair and compelling battles for both competitors and spectators.

“I feel very honored and ecstatic because I get to represent a very strong team behind me giving their 110% and I believe in the vision that we are bringing to the world. People are coming and recognizing this island as a prestigious event,” Shimizu said.

Moreover, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Caleb Diaz, a competitor in the Patgon Jiu Jitsu Tournament who is battling stage four cancer. According to Shimizu, attendees can contribute monetary donations to Diaz's medical fund.

“Come out and enjoy a good day,” he added. “Just know that we have food, drinks and stuff for the kid’s raffle tickets to help Caleb in his fight to battle stage four cancer. We want to try and help him out, so he feels good about getting back onto the mat and tapping out cancer.”

Organizers expressed thanks to the following organizations who have supported the event: the Guam Visitors Bureau; Guam Army National Guard; 76/Circle K Guam; APL; Ideal Advertising; Ambros Inc.; Aloha Maid; The Escape Guam; Fill Up The Cooler Brand; Holiday Resort and Spa Guam; Fokai; Bluetti; Triple J Auto Group; IT&E; The Hive; Mosa’s Joint; Rhino Linings Guam; Hit Radio 100; Coffee Slut; Luxury Nails Guam; Dededo Dental Center; KUAM Sports; Title Guaranty of Guam; and Ready H2GO.

Tickets for the event are available at the door for $15 for adults and $10 for children.

To watch the event online, the livestream will be available at https://www.twitch.tv/mojiujitsu

For more information, visit marianasopen.com