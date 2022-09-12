Marianas to experience wet weather through end of week

People in the Mariana Islands can expect wet weather this week as a tropical circulation is anticipated to develop near the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands through the middle to the end of the week.

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office issued a hydrologic outlook Saturday for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan.

Uncertainty remains on where the heaviest rainfall will occur, NWS stated.

Tinian and Saipan, as it appears now, may have the highest potential for rainfall of up to 3 to 6 inches. Guam and Rota rainfall totals look to be in the 2-to-4-inch range, according to NWS.