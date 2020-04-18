CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres extended his condolences to the family of Abed E. Younis, who founded the Marianas Variety, the oldest newspaper in Micronesia.

Younis died on Saturday at home, from natural causes, surrounded by his family, according to the Marianas Variety.

In 2012, Younis opened Caravan of Food next to the Variety building in Garapan to share the flavors of his birthplace in Israel. It is the only restaurant on Saipan that serves authentic Mediterranean cuisine.

"His passion and dedication to the people of the Marianas serve as an inspiration to all of us who looked up to him. We thank him for his service, and we will continue to ensure his legacy lives on within our closely-knit Commonwealth," said Torres.

In 2014, Younis received an award from the CNMI for his lifetime achievement in the humanities.

He is survived by his former wife Maria Paz Tudela Castro, their children Banny, Laila, Amier, Farah, Suaad and Salam, and 12 grandchildren.

He was 83.