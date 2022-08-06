A man who was convicted for his part in a drive-by shooting reported in Hågat in 2018 will serve five years in the Department of Corrections facility.

Mariano Salas Quinata was sentenced Thursday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas.

Prosecutors said Quinata and his co-defendant, Jared John Santos, started an argument with the victim, who was pumping gas.

The pair then followed the victim and his two passengers. Santos shot at them, piercing the driver’s door, and wounding the victim.

Quinata was driving at the time of the shooting.

Assistant Attorney General David Rivera argued for a 10-year sentence, based on Quinata’s role in the shooting. But the court suspended five years of the sentence, resulting in Quinata having to serve only half of the time prosecutors recommended.

Quinata, who was convicted of aggravated assault by complicity as a second-degree felony and aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, was acquitted of attempted murder by complicity.

Santos was convicted of aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, and possession of a firearm without a valid firearms identification card as a third-degree felony. Two of the charges include a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He was acquitted of attempted murder as a second-degree felony.

Santos faces a minimum of six years in prison, Post files state.

He will be sentenced at a later date.