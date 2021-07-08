Jericho R. Mariano, 23, was planning to buy his own car now that he started his career after finishing college. But as luck would have it, he won a new sports utility vehicle worth nearly $21,000 on Wednesday.

"It's a blessing that I won a car before I bought one so I'm very thankful for the opportunity," he told The Guam Daily Post.

Mariano, of Dededo, is the week 4 grand prize winner of the Vax N' Win vaccine incentives program, meant to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

His prize is a 2022 Hyundai Kona Compact SUV valued at $20,895, which he said is an early birthday gift. He turns 24 in August.

A day after his 63rd birthday, retired businessman Tsukasa Fudo won the $10,000 cash prize.

Fudo, of Santa Rita, said he has his wife to thank for, for encouraging him to get his COVID-19 vaccination and entering his name in the Vax N' Win program.

That's why he said he has to talk to his wife about any plans for the cash prize. His wife had a dental appointment so she missed the handing of the cash prize, Fudo said. He has been living on Guam for nearly 37 years and used to run a wholesale business.

2 more drawings

The governor and other officials presented the prizes during a brief ceremony at the Adelup breezeway Wednesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 58,307 entries in the Vax N' Win program, launched by the Guam Visitors Bureau and the governor's office to try to get more people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Winners were randomly selected through computer-generated software that encrypts all user data for security. Public Health verified that the winners were vaccinated on Guam.

There are two more raffle drawings, on July 14 and 21, when Guam celebrates its 77th Liberation Day.

Overall, 97,000-plus minors and adults have been fully vaccinated on Guam.

GVB released the full list of week 4 Vax N' Win winners:

Grand prize winners:

$10,000: Tsukasa Fudo

2022 Hyundai Kona Compact SUV valued at $20,895: Jericho R. Mariano

Other prize winners:

Tickets to the SandCastle show, & $30 Footlocker gift card valued at $166: Deborah Cabe Aguon

PHR social membership card & $30 Footlocker gift card valued at $180: Trengiei S. Rumong

One free car wash, $40 gift certificate at Burger King, and a gift certificate for free admission to Coco Palm Resort for two adults valued at $261: Louelito B. Villanueva

One-night stay at a deluxe oceanfront twin room at Dusit Thani Guam Resort valued at $273: Francis Joseph M. Baluyut

One-night stay at an oceanfront deluxe room with breakfast and dinner for two at Lotte Hotel valued at $640: Suzan Stacy O. Rideb

Prizes for minors 12 to 17 years of age: