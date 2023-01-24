Marine band wows the crowd in the island's capital

SPECIAL PERFORMANCE: More than 50 people attended a performance by the Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band at the Plaza de España in Hagåtña on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The band is stationed on Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
INTRODUCTION: Staff Sgt. Uiliami Fihaki, the enlisted conductor for the Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band, introduces the music during a performance at the Plaza de España in Hagåtña. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
PERFORMANCE: The Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band performed Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Plaza de España in Hagåtña. The band is stationed in Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
TRUMPETS: Trumpet players with the Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band play during a performance Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Plaza de España in Hagåtña. The band is stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
