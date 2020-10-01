Marine Corps activates Guam base, its first new base in 68 years

The U.S. Marine Corps' Guam base has been activated as of this morning in South Finegayan, Dededo.

The activation of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz is an administrative action that officially marks the initial operational capability of the base, according to a Marine Corps press release.

This will be the first new Marine Corps base activated in 68 years. The 1952 commissioning of what is presently Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany, Georgia, held that record up until Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz was activated this morning.

The Marine Corps plans to hold an activation ceremony for its newest base in spring 2021.

The new base is named in honor of the late Brig. Gen. Vicente “Ben” Tomas Garrido Blaz, the first CHamoru Marine to attain the rank of general officer and former congressman.

While the base has been activated, construction is ongoing to make the base the new home of approximately 5,000 Marines from the III Marine Expeditionary Force who will begin relocating from Okinawa, Japan. The Marines will relocate "in the first half of the 2020s," the Marine Corps release stated.

“As the Marine Corps presence on Guam grows, I am confident that we will live up to our motto of honor, courage, and commitment – we will honor the history of the island of Guam, we will have the courage to defend it, and we will remain committed to preserving its cultural and environmental resources,” said Col. Bradley M. Magrath, the first base commander of MCB Camp Blaz. "The formal establishment of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz is a significant milestone of the realignment forces and honors an international agreement with the Government of Japan while securing a Marine Corps posture in the Indo-Pacific region that is geographically distributed and operationally resilient."

The base "will play an essential role in strengthening the Department of Defense’s ability to deter and defend, and is also a testament to the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance, which is a cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the region," the press release states.

Estimated to cost $8 billion, the government of Japan has committed to pay at least $3 billion of the cost.

