Marine Corps base has new commanding officer

Col. Christopher L. Bopp is the new commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz following a change-of-command ceremony Friday.

The event was held at the Camp Blaz Aviation Maintenance Hangar on Andersen Air Force Base.

The former commanding officer, Col. Bradley M. Magrath, who has been in charge of the developing base, completed the assignment after two years.

During his command, Magrath saw the transition from Marine Corps Activity Guam to Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.

“It was a great honor to serve as Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz's first commanding officer,” Magrath said. “I am leaving Guam with a heavy heart and am extremely grateful for how Guam has made us feel welcomed from the day we arrived on the island. Thanks to all those who have made the last two years unforgettable."

Bopp is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and was commissioned in 1996.

He most recently served as a Secretary of Defense Executive Fellow at Norfolk Southern Corp. in Atlanta.

“I am extremely excited to be taking command of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz,” Bopp said. “I look forward to the opportunity to lead our nation’s finest and continuing the great progress that has been accomplished thus far. We remain committed to working together with all our partners to ensure a responsible and effective construction process.”

The base is named after Brig. Gen. Vicente Tomas Garrido Blaz, a Marine officer of 29 years and former Guam delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The base is still under major construction to house nearly 5,000 Marines who are being moved to Guam from Okinawa. The Japanese government is paying $3 billion of the estimated $8 billion relocation cost.