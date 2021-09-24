Marine Corps Drive, Polaris Point closed

Marine Corps Drive at Polaris Point is impassable, according to the Guam Police Department.
Rains have flooded north- and south-bound lanes.
Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes, according to GPD.
