Marine Corps Drive, Polaris Point closed

FLOODING: North and south bound lanes at Polaris Point are impassable this morning. In this file photo, vehicles pass through a flooded section of Route 1, near Polaris Point in Piti. Post file photo

Marine Corps Drive at Polaris Point is impassable, according to the Guam Police Department.

Rains have flooded north- and south-bound lanes.

Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes, according to GPD.

