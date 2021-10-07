A Marine accused of stealing a car from a hotel parking garage in Tumon denied the allegations filed against her in the Superior Court of Guam.

Liliana Bibian, 21, appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday.

She pleaded not guilty to charges of burglary as a second-degree felony, theft of property as a second-degree felony and theft of property as a petty misdemeanor.

She also asserted her right to a speedy trial.

According to court documents, the suspect allegedly stole the victim’s hotel room key card while at the pool bar in Tumon on Aug. 23.

The suspect and the victim know each other.

The suspect allegedly went to the victim’s room and took the keys to his rental car.

The suspect left but later ditched the car in Hagåtña after the victim sent her a text message that he would contact her command, documents state.

Bibian is an active-duty member of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The suspect allegedly admitted to police that she took the victim’s room key to get into his room and took his rental car, according to court documents.