On what would have been his best friend’s 24th birthday, Sgt. Ricky Pak rucked from Andersen Air Force Base to Guam Veterans Cemetery.

It’s at the cemetery in Piti where Jaron "JC" Weilbacher, a John F. Kennedy High School graduate, basketball teammate, and fellow Marine was laid to rest last year.

Weilbacher died Oct. 9, 2021, after a fight outside King’s Restaurant in Tamuning.

Pak said he and Weilbacher had been best friends since the sixth grade.

“We lived on the same street, went to school together, played basketball together, won the championship, graduated together and then we both joined the Marines,” Pak said Saturday afternoon.

Pak flew in from Japan, where he’s currently stationed, to do the special march in honor of Weilbacher’s 24 years. He said he wants his best friend to be remembered for “his love for life.”

“He showed it every day,” Pak said. “And I feel that’s what everybody should strive to do - live their lives and love it.”

Pak said there was a second reason behind his choosing this particular route, and that was to honor Marine Corps Sgt. John Gerber and continue his legacy as a Marine who worked hard to keep alive the memory of those who came before.

Gerber, a Marine and Vietnam veteran, was instrumental in the renaming of Guam's main thoroughfare to clarify who it's named for. Route 1, which stretches from Andersen Air Force Base to the front gates of Naval Base Guam, formerly was called Marine Drive. Gerber marched the full stretch of road towing a cart. Local lawmakers renamed the road Marine Corps Drive in 2004.