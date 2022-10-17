The University of Guam Marine Laboratory spoke at an international conference on its attempts to revitalize the island's reefs through ocean nursery culture and coral planting, UOG announced in a press release.

While developing coral restoration practices, the UOG Marine Lab has been planting cultured corals on reef flats in Piti and the Cocos Island lagoon, UOG said in the release.

The lab's efforts throughout the years have been critical in understanding the resilience of Guam's reefs and restoring species harmed by coral bleaching, UOG stated.

Higher water temperatures mixed with sunlight caused heat stress on corals, causing bleaching, which can result in the death of corals.

The Reef Futures 2022 Conference was held in Key Largo, Florida, from Sept. 26 to 30, and featured presentations by Laurie Raymundo, director of the Marine Lab and professor of marine biology at UOG.

Other team members from the UOG Marine Lab that spoke at the Reef Futures Conference included Ashley Castro, a restoration specialist, who presented her research on the coral development rates in the nursery, the university said in the release.

Castro noted there were distinct differences between species that were closely related to one another, as well as between corals growing in the Piti nursery and those growing in the Cocos Lagoon nursery.

“These results will be helpful in identifying ways to improve our culture approaches and species that are responding differently in our two nurseries,” Raymundo said.

Maria Andersen, who also works at the Marine Lab as a restoration technician, delivered a presentation on how these species have fared after pruning and planting, including how they are surviving and what may be contributing to some coral death.

Marine Lab team members Renee Crisostomo and Carlos Tramonte also presented posters on their thesis projects, UOG stated.

The corals being grown in nurseries in the lagoon off Malesso' and in the Piti Bomb Holes are flourishing, according to Raymundo.

'Only a matter of time'

When Raymundo's earlier study revealed that numerous bleaching events between 2013 and 2017 damaged more than one-third of Guam's coral reefs, the Marine Lab garnered international attention.

“The five-year event was unique. But, fortunately, we have not bleached badly since then. But we feel it’s only a matter of time,” Raymundo said.

Raymundo said the next bleaching incident is a matter of when, not if.

The state of Guam's reefs also affects the tourist industry, which is one of the island's key sources of revenue and employment.

“We know from (Guam Visitors Bureau) reports that most visitors come because of our beautiful beaches and marine life. If we do not maintain them, we will probably lose our tourists.”

The Marine Lab is making progress with its overall efforts to offer Guam reefs a chance at survival, UOG stated.

Overall, the cultured and transplanted corals are all doing well so far, Raymundo said.

The UOG Marine Laboratory, as a research division of UOG, was founded in 1970, according to UOG.