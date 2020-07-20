Scores of fish inside Guam's marine preserves have been counted and the results show the system in place to maintain the island's sea life is working.

The Guam Department of Agriculture started its count in early June, according to biologist Brent Tibbatts.

"This year (had) much higher numbers than last year," said Tibbatts.

His team counted the fish in multiple marine protected areas, or MPAs, along with other control sites.

Tibbatts said control sites have similar habitats, but no change in fishing regulations.

The team performs both a line transect count, which includes divers counting while following a straight line, and a timed swim count.

"We take 30 minutes to just swim in an area just counting everything we see. That's a better measure of total fish numbers as well as numbers of species of fish in the same areas," he said. "The most challenging part is writing it down while you are counting the fish. Multitasking is the most challenging."

Tibbatts shared the results of the count for the marine preserves compared to the control sites. He also compared the counts between 2019 and this year.

"We measure the size because you want to see generally how many adult fish or fish targeted by fishermen that are in the area," he said.

Pago Bay (control site)

Line transect count

• 2019 – nine species, 193 fish under 15 centimeters, zero larger than that

• 2020 – 11 species, 126 fish under 15 centimeters, two larger fish

Timed count

• 2019 – 19 species, 271 fish under 15 centimeters, 13 larger

• 2020 – 12 species, 190 fish under 15 centimeters, 11 larger

Piti Bomb Holes Marine Preserve (MPA)

Line transect count

• 2019 – 14 species, 122 small fish, 56 large fish

• 2020 – 8 species, 32 small fish, three large fish

Timed count

• 2019 – 30 species, 157 small fish, 57 large, three very large fish

• 2020 – 35 species, 512 small fish, 61 large fish, one very large fish

Tibbatts said these results show the efforts being done to preserve these marine habitats have been successful.

"One of the main functions of the preserves is to allow fish to get big and reproduce. That's a good indication that is what is happening here," he said.

He said they are looking into why the numbers dropped drastically during the line transect count in Piti, as he believes it should have remained the same as the year prior.

"One of the reasons for the increase is this is a very popular tourist area in more normal times, and I think without that activity we see the smaller fish coming in closer in more dense numbers than they used to be," he said. "I would attribute that to just less bodies in the water."

He said there was a slight increase in the number of fish at the Achang Reef Flat.

The same numbers between last year and this year were also seen at control sites such as the Cocos area and at East Hagåtña Bay.

Tumon Bay Marine Preserve (MPA)

• 2019 – 70 small fish, 11 large fish

• 2020 – 71 small fish, 12 large fish

"The importance of these counts is to show that they are doing what they are designed to do, and so far they are doing that as we see more species and more fish," he said. "It'll be interesting to see as things begin to come back to normal if those numbers stay high or go down again."

The numbers are also often affected by illegal fishing.

Last weekend, two men were arrested after allegedly being caught fishing in the Tumon Bay Marine Preserve.

Officers confiscated a total of 108 assorted reef fish and one octopus.

"Unfortunately, we had an arrest in Tumon and a lot of good-sized fish that should be out there living still were killed during the arrest," he said.