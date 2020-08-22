#FreeMontae.

That’s the message Detroit native Montae Willis shared on Saturday morning after he received his second test results from the Department of Public Health that he is negative for the COVID-19 virus.

But, the U.S. Marine veteran, who has already spent more than a week in the government quarantine facility said he’s not going to be able to be released or fly home anytime soon.

He received his negative test result hours after speaking with the Guam Daily Post about a positive test result that he got earlier this week that showed someone else’s information. The address, the phone number, the birthdate, and even his ethnicity on the forms were not his. The form indicates "Caucasian." The only thing that was correct on the form was his name.

“The Guam Government is out of control, incompetent, and grossly negligent with COVID-19 testing,” he posted on social media after getting his second results. “I have been quarantined unable to leave my room for any reason for the nine days at Wyndham Garden Guam with the intention of possibly conducting business after the Guam public health tested me for COVID-19. Yesterday, I was given my test results saying I tested NEGATIVE. I am currently being held at an isolation facility Days Inn because of this false positive test. Public Health Department will not release me, even with a negative test!”

Willis arrived on Guam on Aug. 13 to bid on a contract at Andersen Air Force Base for his company, Willis Solutions & Consulting.

DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera admitted that due to potential HIPAA violations on the part of the local health department that they are unable to speak about his results. No word yet if an internal investigation will be conducted regarding Willis’ claims.

“The Department of Public Health and Social Services does have legal limits with respect to what it can disclose regarding any particular case. We can confirm that DPHSS’ Medical Director and Infectious Disease Control Specialist Dr. Janna Manglona did speak with Mr. Willis and made an offer to him, in accordance with CDC guidelines, that may result in his release. For now, he has declined and we respect his decision.”

Willis posted his response to the offer online stating, “Initially, I accepted the offer since it would get me off the island soonest. I later called back and redacted my willingness to participate … The events that have unfolded at this facility are highly suspect. If I were to submit to another test it would be my third within a 96-hour period. I don’t know any protocol that mandates, three tests in a single week.”

“I am extremely anxious and paranoid about this situation after considering maybe Dr. Manglona wanted me to take another test so her lab could fabricate a positive result,” he alleged.

“During our conversation, she informed me that my second test is negative. However, she says her staff is 100% sure the first test is mine even though there is nothing to positively identify me to the test.”

“I am requesting that this matter is elevated to the highest possible level, it is my belief that the individuals here are fraudulent and criminal," he further alleged.

Though Dr. Manglona could not speak to Willis’ specific case due to HIPAA, she told the Post that, “A negative result doesn’t help. A positive result does because there is a bell curve and you have viral wave right under that curve. So you could literally be positive on Tuesday and negative on Wednesday. You could be negative Tuesday and positive Wednesday. You can’t just look at the test. If they test negative then that is good for that moment, mark the time that you tested negative, but the virus could still be replicating in you right at that moment. That’s why I say a positive helps.”

Carrera also referenced recommendations listed on the isolation and precautions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stating the offer that was made to him was in accordance with CDC guidelines.

It remains unclear when Willis could be allowed to leave the island, as DPHSS said that they are legally bound from communicating with a patient through the media.