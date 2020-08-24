Detroit native Montae Willis was released from a government of Guam quarantine facility after having been tested for COVID-19 for a third time since he arrived on Guam.

“I’m coming home!!!” Willis posted on his Facebook page on Sunday night.

He announced that he received his a second negative COVID-19 test conducted at Naval Hospital Guam.

“Thanks to Congressman Andy Levin’s office for a speedy response to the Governor of Guam,” he said after he had reached out to elected leaders in Michigan about his situation.

Willis posted video on social media as he walked down the stairs and out of the door of the Days Inn in Tamuning, where he has been quarantined for several days.

An Air Force family is hosting him on Guam. “I am safe and sound with my Air Force Family who are treating me to some great Pacific foods,” he said.

Willis had questioned his first test results, which came back positive last week. The official health document had his correct name, but the address, the phone number, the birthdate, and even his ethnicity on the forms belonged to someone else.

He argued the results were fraudulent, and was retested twice before being allowed to leave.

Willis arrived on Guam on Aug. 13 to bid on a contract at Andersen Air Force Base for his company, Willis Solutions & Consulting. He’s been held in the government’s quarantine site since then.

The Marine veteran took to social media using #FreeMontae to get the attention of anyone who could help him with his situation.

His story was even broadcasted on the local news in his hometown.

Willis also shared his story with The Guam Daily Post last week.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services admitted that due to potential HIPAA violations on the part of the local health department, DPHSS is unable to speak about his results. There's been no word on whether an internal investigation will be conducted regarding Willis’ claims.

“Thank you for everything,” Willis said in a message to the Post on Monday following his release from quarantine.