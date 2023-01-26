Ahead of today's reactivation ceremony at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, local and foreign dignitaries were granted access to the island's new military installation to witness the dedication of the Sabånan Fadang Memorial, an ancestral burial ground uncovered during the construction of the base.

Camp Blaz will serve as a strategic logistics hub positioned to bolster regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Sgt. Donald Pangelinan, a CHamoru Marine, led the ceremony Wednesday as he explained how the burial site was found.

“This site was discovered in 2020, when one of our archeologists monitoring the construction efforts discovered a single tooth,” Pangelinan said. "What was abnormal about the tooth was the unique etchings decorating its surface. The finding of this tooth altered construction in the immediate area until Camp Blaz completed its investigations."

A total of seven grave pits were ultimately discovered at the site. Pangelinan said the landscape and architectural elements within the memorial site tie into honoring the CHamoru ancestors, who continue to lay at the site untouched.

“A trunkon nunu tree, or a banyan tree, which is said to serve as the home for the taotaomo'na, the ancient CHamoru spirits. The plaque is nestled between two ancient CHamoru lusong - mortars used for pounding seeds or roots to process foods,” Pangelinan said. “The sidewalk around the grave pits is in the shape of the infinity symbol, and, in the center, there’s a crypt of small bone fragments found separately throughout the main base construction (that) can be brought back together and laid to rest in a singular location."

The text on the plaque described the Sabånan Fadang Memorial and the lifestyle of the Latte-period CHamoru.

Project updates

Island dignitaries and local media also toured the base's major cantonment, which is moving along in construction.

A number of projects in support of the realignment of Marines from Okinawa to Guam were highlighted during the tour, including modernization efforts at the Port Authority of Guam, the Guam Cultural Repository, the Tumon Maui Well rehabilitation, forest enhancement areas with ungulate-control fencing, and 44 new duplexes to house families on Andersen Air Force Base.

The Marines showed how far along they are in other projects including their urban combat training area, which is funded by the government of Japan; a fire station; and three of eight planned six-story bachelors quarters completed.

Once the housing project is complete, there will be 4,000 beds for Marines at Camp Blaz.

Marine officials said they take environmental stewardship to heart, and noted that 140 environmental measures for the Marine Corps relocation have been implemented to protect Guam’s natural and cultural heritage.

While Marines stationed at Camp Blaz will use five firing ranges in their live-fire training range complex, portions of the same area will serve as a habitat generator for the Mariana eight-spot butterfly. Although there were no butterflies to be seen during the tour, the opportunity was given to take a look at the five earthen berms, behind which the habitats were created.

The tour precedes the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz reactivation and naming ceremony set for Thursday morning. A previous base, Marine Barracks Guam, was deactivated in November 1992. Camp Blaz was administratively activated in October 2020.

The ceremony will be streamed live on the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz Facebook page.