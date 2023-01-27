It was a joyous occasion for most in attendance at the U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz reactivation and naming ceremony Thursday at the War in the Pacific National Historical Park Asan Beach Unit. For a few who stand in opposition to the relocation of Marines to Guam, however, the event was “deeply problematic."

Monaeka Flores, a core member of the Prutehi Litekyan/Save Ritidian group, was one of several local activists who protested the naming ceremony of the base, which honors the late Brig. Gen. Vicente “Ben” Thomas Garrido Blaz.

“We feel it’s deeply problematic,” Flores told The Guam Daily Post. "For one thing, they are doing it in the middle of the week on a workday to really, we believe, avoid any opposition from attending and being visible. We actually tried to protest near the tents where the military and dignitaries and internationals are sitting, and our own Guam Customs and SWAT teams escorted five protesters with signs. A whole swarm of them escorted us away. We were not being disruptive; our signs are totally respectful."

Blaz was the first CHamoru Marine to attain the rank of general officer. And while the military included the naming as part of celebrating more than 100 years of being part of Guam’s history, Flores explained that Prutehi Litekyan is against it. The group says the naming is a “manipulation" of Blaz's legacy.

"They are appropriating our history and they are co-opting an identity of a CHamoru hero who, quite frankly, was very critical of the fact that we never saw true liberation here in Guam, although he was a former Marine,” Flores said. "He’s been quoted many times in saying we’re equal in only war and not in peace. They have manipulated his legacy to force a closeness and connection to this new Marine base that represents so much destruction and violence for our people. And worst off, this base makes us a bigger target for war."

The Post spoke with others in attendance who had a drastically different view of the day’s events, including Terry Vanaken, a friend of the late brigadier general.

“We are very happy,” Vanaken told The Guam Daily Post. "We knew Gen. Blaz. My husband – who passed away, bless his soul – knew Gen. Blaz. He always wanted to reactivate NCTAMS (Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station)."

NCTAMS was a Navy facility. Now that Camp Blaz has been officially activated, the area is under the Marines' control.

Another attendee, Cynthia Tenorio Terlaje, was grateful to witness the historical moment.

“It’s a beautiful ceremony and I couldn’t be more proud of this one,” she said. "It was an honor to be here. I am a World War II survivor and I am still here. To hear all those beautiful remarks, I am just so proud of everything that we’ve went through. ... The governor’s speech – oh my God, it was beautiful."

The weight of history

On Thursday, the Asan Beach Unit was filled with Marines who stood fast as local, federal and foreign dignitaries talked about the international collaboration that ultimately brought on the day’s events.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero reflected on the history of the land they stood on.

“Eighty-one years ago, on Dec. 8, 1941, hours after the attack on Pearl Harbor, bullets began raining down on Guam. Japanese fighter planes bombed the populated village of Sumay, Piti, Hagåtña and other areas. The date was the feast of the island patroness, Santa Marian Kamalen, and many families were still in church when the planes struck,” said the governor.

“Please join me in taking a moment to recognize that on this very soil we stand on, there was an invasion and then a liberation. There was horror and then there was hope. There was hatred and then there was healing. There were many lives lost and, in the end, many more lives were saved.”

The governor spoke of Brig. Gen. Blaz’ service and what he did for the people of Guam on the national front. She also referenced the same quote from Blaz as Flores.

“'We are equal in war but not in peace.’ That best reflects the current situation of Guam and the other U.S. territories. While we are still not equal in peace in the manner that Gen. Blaz and many others envisioned for Guam and our people, we have made progress, and I believe on the horizon lies the opportunities that Ben wished for our people.”

'A tremendous honor'

Several of Brig. Gen. Blaz’s family members were in attendance, including his last surviving sibling, Pat Borja, and Blaz's grandson, Vince Blaz, who spoke of how the family felt to have the Marine base named after his grandfather.

“I cannot be prouder to be here right now," said Vince Blaz. "The reactivation and the naming of the new Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz is a tremendous honor to the people of Guam and our grandfather. I know he’s smiling down upon all of us in peaceful gratitude.”

Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz plays an essential role in strengthening operational resilience and politically sustainable posture of the Marines in the Indo-Pacific region, the military has stated. The official reactivation is the result of nearly 20 years of bilateral policy negotiations reflected in eight international agreements and arrangements to realign Japan-based U.S. Marine Corps forces.