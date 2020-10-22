Marines on Guam launch Toys for Tots campaign

This year marks the 73rd year of the National Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign and the 11th year of the program on Guam.

Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz officially began the toy campaign by delivering toy collection boxes to participating businesses and organizations on Guam and in the CNMI this week.

Last year, more than 10,000 toys were collected on Guam and in the Northern Marianas and were distributed to over 5,300 children on Guam, Saipan, Rota and Tinian.

“This is a difficult time for numerous families as they face the negative impacts of the pandemic,” said Col. Bradley Magrath, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, in a press release. “This is an opportunity for us to unite as a community and provide hope and joy to the children and families of those less fortunate. This year even more families are in need and we intend to honor our commitment and responsibility to the community by executing our Toys for Tots campaign."

This year's Toys for Tots campaign will be executed with adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

“All Marines, volunteers and participants of the Toys for Tots program will be required to wear face coverings, wash their hands before and after events and practice social distancing,” said Staff Sgt. John Ewald, the assistant program coordinator for the Toys for Tots campaign.

Any Marines or volunteers who feel sick or display any symptoms will not be allowed to participate. Additionally, all toys will be sanitized while they are sorted by age and gender.

Those who would like to participate and donate can drop a newly purchased, unwrapped toy or toys to one of the many businesses or organizations who have volunteered to be drop off locations including the Guam Chamber of Commerce, Burger King locations, Matson, Days Inn, Grand Plaza Hotel and the MCB Camp Blaz headquarters building.

For a complete list of locations on Guam and important dates please visit the MCB Camp Blaz Facebook page, @MCBcampblaz, or Instagram page, @mcbcampblaz.