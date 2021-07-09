Marines' role in the liberation of Guam remembered

COMMEMORATION: Members of Guma' Rasan Acho Latte perform a chant during a ceremony Thursday at a memorial site along Route 8 in Maite. U.S. Marines with the Fifth Field/Service Depot, Fleet Marine Force Pacific Guam were based at the site in 1944. A plaque at the site says it is "dedicated to Marines and Navy personnel who served on Guam and to the memory of those who gave their lives in the liberation of Guam from July 21 to Aug. 10, 1944." The event was part of a series of commemorations leading up to Guam's 77th Liberation Day on July 21 in celebration of the United States military's invasion to free Guam from the Japanese occupation in World War II. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post