Marines take part in Valiant Shield sink exercise

LOADED: U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Sean Dolan, an F/A-18 Hornet pilot, right, and Capt. Raymond Rickenbach, an F/A-18D Hornet weapons system officer with Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 533 conduct preflight inspections on a harpoon anti-ship missile at Andersen Air Force Base on June 14, in preparation of a joint maritime strike event during Valiant Shield 2022. The exercise, in which all branches of the U.S. military participated, concluded recently. Officials said the joint force training demonstrates America’s ability to conduct “precise, lethal and overwhelming” responses to a variety of threats in the Micronesian region, and supports a free and open Indo-Pacific. Cpl. Tyler Harmon/U.S. Marine Corps