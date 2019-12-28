Former Guam police Col. Mark Charfauros said he is happy to have been cleared of the charges against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

"The truth will always prevail," said Charfauros. "I am now moving forward."

On Dec. 26, Judge Maria Cenzon granted his motion to dismiss with prejudice, which means the case cannot be prosecuted again.

Defense attorney Randy Cunliffe argued the case should be dismissed due to double jeopardy.

"I was surprised to hear it, because it was taking awhile for a decision to come out," Charfauros said. "I am really happy that it's gone this way. It's been how many years since it started and it's finally over."

The charges of obstructing governmental function and official misconduct, both misdemeanors, have been dismissed and will be expunged from his record, court documents state.

The former police colonel was charged in 2016 for allegedly berating police officers responding to a call of illegal fireworks in Agat on Christmas Eve. The incident was captured on police body camera footage. He was then demoted and terminated from the police force.

Charfauros had gone to trial in November 2018, but that was cut short after the court declared a mistrial.

During the trial, one of the officers involved testified that he avoided Charfauros because he had reason “to believe that the colonel was affiliated with the Agat Blood Town gang.”

Cenzon declared the mistrial, stating that cases in other jurisdictions show evidence of gang affiliation "is naturally inflammatory" and can distract a jury "from independent consideration of the evidence that bears directly on guilt."

The prosecution contends there were no grounds for a mistrial and that they did not force the defense to move for one.

However, the court in its order found that Charfauros' due process rights were denied.

Charfauros continues the fight to get his job back with the Guam Police Department. He is scheduled to appear before the Civil Service Commission in Feb. 2020.