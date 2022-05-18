Attorney Mark S. Smith was acquitted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and 26 counts of wire fraud in the District Court of Guam.

District Chief Judge Ramona Manglona’s decision announced on Tuesday comes five months after a jury found him guilty.

“The verdict is not valid, and a new trial would be required,” said defense attorney Ben Coleman.

Smith still is convicted of other charges.

The convictions stand for theft of government property, conspiracy to commit money laundering, three counts of engaging in monetary transactions with proceeds of specified unlawful activity and two counts of laundering of monetary instruments.

The parties are expected to return to court in July, as the defense contends Smith should be acquitted of all the charges.

Smith sought the acquittal stating that the government’s theory of property fraud was defective, adding that the prosecutor improperly offered arguments that were outside the scope of the charges against him.

Smith was accused of receiving housing payments as a Section 8 housing program landlord through his now deceased friend, Glenn Wong, despite Smith's conflict of interest as Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority counsel at the time.

Prosecutors also argued that Smith used Wong, a former flight attendant, to conceal Smith's ownership of rental properties being rented under the Section 8 housing program. The program provides rent vouchers to thousands of low-income Guam households.

Smith has been suspended from practicing law.

His sentencing set for May 18 will also be delayed pending the outcome of the hearing in July.