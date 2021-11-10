Mark Smith, former Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority attorney, was denied his request to have his wire fraud case dismissed in the District Court of Guam.

Smith called for the case to be dismissed or limit grand jury proceedings and definitions relating to wire fraud be disclosed.

He contends that federal prosecutors misrepresented the case when it was presented to a grand jury for indictment.

Prosecutors opposed stating the defendant failed to demonstrate any prejudice that could have resulted from the jury instructions he claims to be concerned.

Chief Judge Ramona Manglona denied the request on Tuesday.

Jury selection will continue today.

Smith is charged with wire fraud and money laundering in connection with rental payments under the Section 8 housing program.