The former Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority attorney charged with wire fraud and money laundering in connection with rental payments under the Section 8 housing program called for a mistrial in the District Court of Guam.

Defense attorney Michael Phillips filed the motion on Sunday, ahead of a jury being selected in the case.

A hearing on the motion will be heard today before Chief Judge Ramona Manglona.

Mark Smith contends the court denied his statutory and constitutional right to be present at every trial stage when the court told the parties it unilaterally excused 43 potential jurors.

"Furthermore, Smith continues to lodge his objection to these proceedings and renews his request for continuance of the trial due to the ongoing pandemic, the rate and surge of transmission between and among vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals," the defense motion states.

"Over the last couple of days during jury selection the participants in the jury pool have not consistently practiced social distancing. It is impossible to remain socially distanced when potential jurors are in close contact and the courtroom is packed with individuals who do not shelter together or are part of the same household."

Federal prosecutors opposed the request stating the defendant has identified no basis for mistrial.

Smith was initially charged in early 2017 along with his friend, Glenn Wong, who worked as a flight attendant.

Smith is accused of receiving housing payments through Wong, despite his conflict of interest as GHURA counsel. Smith is further alleged to have used Wong to conceal ownership of rental properties being rented under the Section 8 program.