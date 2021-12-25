Attorney Mark Smith will wait an additional month to learn his fate.

Earlier this month, in the U.S. District Court of Guam, Smith was found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 26 counts of wire fraud, theft of government property, conspiracy to commit money laundering, three counts of engaging in monetary transactions with proceeds of specified unlawful activity and two counts of laundering of monetary instruments.

His sentencing was scheduled for early March in the District Court, but that schedule was pushed back to allow the defense more time to work on forfeiture and sentencing issues.

Smith’s case was heard Wednesday during a status hearing before District Chief Judge Ramona Manglona.

Smith's sentencing has been continued to April 13, 2022.

He was accused of receiving housing payments as a landlord through his friend, Glenn Wong, despite Smith's conflict of interest as Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority counsel. Prosecutors also argued that Smith used Wong, a former flight attendant who is now deceased, to conceal Smith's ownership of rental properties being rented under the Section 8 housing program. The program provides rent vouchers to thousands of low-income Guam households.