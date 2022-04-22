Attorney Mark S. Smith has been suspended from practicing law for an interim period, as he waits to find out his fate for his wire fraud conviction in the District Court of Guam.

An order was filed by the Supreme Court of Guam justices on April 8 stating that the suspension will remain in place pending on the outcome of a disciplinary hearing.

The order alleged there is evidence that Smith violated the Guam Rules of Professional Conduct Rule 8.4, which refers to professional misconduct.

The rule notes in part that lawyers must not commit criminal acts that reflects adversely on the lawyer’s honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer in other respects; engage in conduct involving dishonest, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation; and engage in conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice.

The high court appointed attorney Seth Forman to carry out Smith’s duties and responsibilities.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to Smith for comment but have yet to receive a response.

Smith was accused of receiving housing payments as a landlord through his now late friend, Glenn Wong, despite Smith's conflict of interest as Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority counsel.

He has since asked the District Court to acquit him of the charges and give him a new trial. Smith also asked the chief judge to stay the sentencing set for May 18 as he plans to appeal his conviction.

In December 2021, a jury found Smith guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 26 counts of wire fraud, theft of government property, conspiracy to commit money laundering, three counts of engaging in monetary transactions with proceeds of specified unlawful activity and two counts of laundering of monetary instruments.