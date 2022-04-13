Attorney Mark S. Smith wants a federal judge to grant a judgment of acquittal, a new trial, and arrest of judgment on all counts in connection to his wire fraud conviction.

The request was filed in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday by Smith’s defense attorneys Benjamin Coleman and Mike Phillips.

Smith seeks acquittals on all counts arguing the government’s theory of property fraud was defective. According to the motion, the court should grant a new trial because the prosecutor improperly argued an uncharged honest services theory in summations.

Smith was accused of receiving housing payments as a landlord through his now late friend, Glenn Wong, despite Smith's conflict of interest as Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority counsel.

Prosecutors also argued that Smith used Wong, a former flight attendant, to conceal Smith's ownership of rental properties being rented under the Section 8 housing program. The program provides rent vouchers to thousands of low-income Guam households.

In December 2021, a jury found Smith guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 26 counts of wire fraud, theft of government property, conspiracy to commit money laundering, three counts of engaging in monetary transactions with proceeds of specified unlawful activity and two counts of laundering of monetary instruments.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 18.