Former Guam police officer Mark Torre Jr. will begin his second trial in the Superior Court of Guam today.

He is being tried on charges of negligent homicide in connection with the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo.

A 12-member jury consisting of seven women and five men were selected before Judge Arthur Barcinas on Tuesday afternoon.

Opening statements will begin today.

The government expects to call 27 witnesses to testify, including Piolo’s widow Mika Piolo, and anticipates it will take about five weeks to present their case.

Torre's team expects to take about one week to lay out his defense and they plan to have up to six witnesses testify.

There is no word yet if Torre Jr. will take the witness stand.

Forty-seven potential jurors were called back to the courthouse to complete jury selection this week after it had been delayed earlier this year.

“Jurors very frankly and candidly expressed their opinions on serving on this jury during pandemic conditions and several were excused because they were too concerned about COVID exposure with elderly and young or at-risk family members,” said defense attorney Jay Arriola, who expressed his sincere appreciation to the jury pool.

On Monday, Judge Barcinas granted Torre Jr.’s request to lift his house arrest restrictions that he’s been under for the past five years. He still must adhere to a strict curfew.

First trial

During the first trial in 2017, Torre was found guilty of aggravated assault and negligent homicide.

In July 2019, the Supreme Court of Guam vacated the convictions against Torre after ruling that the Superior Court of Guam had erred when it denied the defense motion to suppress body camera footage, which showed police interrogating Torre before he was read his Miranda rights, which include the right to remain silent and the right to an attorney.

The 911 recordings of Piolo's pleas for help, as he bled from a gunshot wound, were also played during the first trial where he was heard saying, "LT, please help me. I'm dying, I'm dying. He shot me, he shot me." It was revealed during the first trial that Piolo was calling out to police Lt. Mark Torre Sr., father of the defendant, who was at the scene of the alleged murder just off the driveway of the Torre residence in Yigo.

The prosecution refiled a negligent homicide case against Torre and the second trial had started with jury selection prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.