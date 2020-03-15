Mark Torre Jr. takes dismissal request to Supreme Court

Defendant Mark Torre Jr. wants the Supreme Court of Guam to vacate a Superior Court of Guam judge’s decision and order that denied his request to dismiss his negligent homicide case with prejudice.

Court documents filed on Tuesday by defense attorney Jay Arriola state that Torre wants the high court to command the lower court to dismiss the amended indictment against him for violating his right to a speedy trial.

If not, then defense wants the court to explain why their request should not be granted.

Last week, Superior Court Judge Arthur Barcinas referred to court records to indicate there was good cause that resulted in a delay in the case. Barcinas stated a series of uncommon circumstances led to the delay.

However, defense argues there is no good cause to deny a defendant a speedy trial.

Barcinas had granted Torre’s request to pause court proceedings after notice that Torre would be taking the case to the high court.

Torre is facing a second trial on charges in connection to the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo.