Former Guam police officer Mark Torre Jr. wants his negligent homicide case dismissed after multiple delays for his second trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

He argues the court violated his speedy trial rights.

Torre Jr. is charged with negligent homicide in the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola filed a motion to dismiss with prejudice on Tuesday. If granted, Torre cannot be prosecuted again on those charges.

He contends the government and the court both “failed to ensure the defendant a trial within the speedy trial period.”

It’s been 112 days as of Tuesday since Torre Jr. asserted his right to a speedy trial.

“The failure to accord defendant a speedy trial here was not the product of exceptional, extraordinary or unforeseeable circumstances. The Superior Court was aware of the assigned Judge’s imminent resignation well before it occurred but did nothing,” defense states in its dismissal motion. “The Superior Court and the People’s inaction fails to serve the administration of justice. Sending a strong message by dismissal with prejudice will place the court and the people on notice that this type of egregious neglect has consequences, and their procedure and handling of asserted cases must change.”

Judge Arthur Barcinas has been assigned the case since Judge Michael Bordallo announced his impending resignation.