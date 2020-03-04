Mark Torre Jr. wants to halt trial

Mark Torre Jr. wants to delay his second criminal trial in the Superior Court of Guam until the court provides a formal decision and order with analysis of Judge Arthur Barcinas denial of his motion to dismiss with prejudice.

Jury selection is scheduled to continue on Thursday.

Barcinas’ order, issued on Tuesday, states that he denied the request after considering the parties’ arguments and the applicable legal authorities. Defense plans to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court of Guam.

Torre, a former Guam police officer, continues to argue that the court and the prosecution violated his speedy trial rights when his case did not go to trial 60-days after he asserted his speedy trial rights.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola wants to stay the trial.

Court documents state, if the stay is not granted, then the defendant could be brought to trial in violation of his statutory right to speedy trial and would have to go to a trial on the amended indictment that would otherwise be dismissed if his petition is granted by the high court.

“The defendant does not seek an indefinite stay. Instead the defendant seeks to stay these proceedings while his meritorious claim for mandamus relief is addressed by the Supreme Court…the Supreme Court will determine whether the defendant’s rights were violated by the court and the people. Additionally, judicial and prosecutorial resources can be saved by not continuing with trial...”

Torre is charged with negligent homicide in connection to the 2015 shooting death of GPD officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo.