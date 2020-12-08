Del. Michael San Nicolas is recommending to the incoming Biden-Harris administration that Marshallese-American Michelle Kramer be nominated to serve as U.S. ambassador to the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

"Kramer's unique standing as a direct Marshallese descendant and United States citizen, coupled with her ties and extensive business experience in Guam and the CNMI, afford her powerful insight of the region and its people that will bring new opportunities to the diplomatic mission of the United States," San Nicolas stated in a press release Monday. "It is an honor to recommend this accomplished daughter of Micronesia to serve her people and country, and pioneer an elevated level of diplomacy and attention for our region."

Kramer attended Notre Dame High School, was an officer with the Bank of Guam for two years in the Northern Marianas, and has been an active businesswoman on Guam since 2008 as managing director of Pacific International Inc. She has two children with her husband Jaynard P. White, and is a resident of Guam, San Nicolas added.